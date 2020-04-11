Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM denies allegation of COVID-19 data leakage

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:48 IST
Kerala CM denies allegation of COVID-19 data leakage
"The ward-level committees, set up by the government for the anti-coronavirus fight, was collecting information in this regard and uploading it in the server of the private agency," the Congress leader had alleged. Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday dismissed the allegations of leakage of data regarding COVID-19 patients in the state. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had on Friday alleged that the LDF government had entrusted a US company with the task of collecting the data regarding the virus-infected patients and that it was a violation of their fundamental rights.

The data, collected using government machinery, was being uploaded not in the government server but in that of the foreign company, Chennithala had said. "This was not a PR company as was alleged. No money was given to them for the services being rendered. It is an NRK- run company which is helping the state", Vijayan told reporters here.

The data would be on an Indian server, Vijayan said and dismissed the allegation of leakage. Chennithala had slammed the government saying that such secret data is considered as 'protected health information' by other countries and handing it over to a foreign private agency was a "serious" issue, he said.

"The ward-level committees, set up by the government for the anti-coronavirus fight, was collecting information in this regard and uploading it in the server of the private agency," the Congress leader had alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Belarus enters 'concerning' new phase in coronavirus outbreak - WHO official

A World Health Organization WHO official on Saturday urged Belarus to impose new measures to contain the new coronavirus, out of concern that the outbreak in the country has entered a worrying new phase. President Alexander Lukashenko, who ...

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh govt makes wearing of masks compulsory in public places

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday made wearing of masks compulsory in public places, in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus in the state. According to countrys health ministry data, 18 cases of coronavirus have been reported in t...

Indian Rapid Response Team will help in capacity building of Kuwait: Defence Ministry

The rapid response team that reached Kuwait on Saturday will extend assistance in capacity building of Kuwait, said the Defence Ministry on Saturday. A rapid response team comprising 15 doctors and health care professionals from India reach...

Evil Geniuses, 'zews' officially join forces

Former MIBR head coach Wilton zews Prado has joined up with the Evil Geniuses Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the organization announced over social media. Please join us in welcoming Zews to the Evil Geniuses family the organization ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020