J-K releases Rs 27 crore under SDRF to combat COVID-19

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday released Rs 27 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

According to an official, the administration has released Rs 27 crores under the SDRF for the sustenance of relief and response operation for COVID-19 in the state.

207 total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir as per the latest official update. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

