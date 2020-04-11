Traffic police starts distributing hygiene kits among commercial vehicle drivers

The Delhi Traffic Police started distributing hygiene kits among the commercial vehicle drivers transporting essential commodities to the national capital on Saturday, officials said

In association with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Eicher Motors Ltd, the traffic police started distributing hygiene kits, which include masks, sanitiser and hand wash, they added

The campaign was launched at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and the Singhu border. It will continue at various borders of the national capital, the officials said.

