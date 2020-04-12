Eight arrested for gambling in Rohini

Police have arrested eight people for gambling in Rohini sector 16 while a lockdown is in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. During a raid on a house, eight persons were found gambling, they said, Rs. 95,600 in cash and five new packets of playing cards have been recovered, police said

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Delhi Gambling Act, section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police official said

The accused have been identified as Vinod Kumar (36), Amit (41), Sunil (52), Kamal Kishore (59), Pradeep (32), Suresh Kumar (48), Rajesh Malik (52) and Satbir (27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.