134 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state tally climbs to 1895

134 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1895.

Out of the total cases, 113 have been found in Mumbai, four in Pune, seven in Mira Bhayandar, two each in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar and one each in Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the tally of the country's coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

