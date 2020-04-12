Coronavirus: Mayawati asks BSP members to pay tributes to Ambedkar at home

Ahead of the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, BSP chief Mayawati has appealed to party workers to follow lockdown restrictions and pay tributes to him in their homes in view of the spread of coronavirus

B R Ambekdar was born on April 14, 1891

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "A symbol of humanistic thought and sacrifice, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is a source of motivation for his followers especially BSP workers. But in the current Corona pandemic scenario, it is an appeal to all to follow restrictions imposed by the government, and celebrate the anniversary in their homes and pay tributes." In another tweet, she asked party workers to seriously deliberate upon the poor condition and harassment of Ambedkar's followers during the pandemic.PTI NAV DVDV

