Rajasthan records 96 more cases of coronavirus; total now 796

Rajasthan recorded 96 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 796, an official said here. The virus has so far claimed nine lives in the state.

"As many as 96 new cases have come up today in 11 districts of the state," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stood at 796.

Out of 96 fresh cases reported in the state, 35 are in Jaipur, 15 in Banswara, 11 in Tonk, eight each in Jodhpur and Bikaner, seven in Kota, five in Nagaur, two in Hanumangarh and one each in Jaisalmer, Churu and Sikar, besides two evacuees from Iran who landed in Jodhpur airport last month. The total cases of coronavirus infection in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens, 52 people who have been brought from Iran to the Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 336 cases so far. The state is under lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.