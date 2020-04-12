Left Menu
Gorakhpur temple management feeds monkeys amid lockdown

The Budhiya Mai Mandir management in Gorakhpur on Sunday fed food grains and fruits to monkeys in the vicinity of the temple amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: 12-04-2020 16:31 IST
Budhiya Mai Mandir management feeds monkeys in Gorakhpur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Budhiya Mai Mandir management in Gorakhpur on Sunday fed food and fruits to monkeys in the vicinity of the temple amid the coronavirus lockdown. The officials said as people are not visiting the temple due to the threat of the coronavirus, the monkeys are hardly finding any food.

"Earlier they used to be fed by the devotees coming to the temple but now they were going hungry. So we started feeding them two days into lockdown," an official said. There are 452 coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh, including 45 cured and discharged and 5 deaths.

With 452 positive COVID-19 cases reported from the state till now, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

