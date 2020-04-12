Left Menu
One more COVID-19 hotspot identified in Delhi, total 34

One more area in Delhi was declared COVID-19 hotspot on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One more area in Delhi was declared COVID-19 hotspot on Sunday. With this, there are 34 such hotspots in the national capital as of now.

The newly added area in the list of the hotspot is - Lane 5 and 5A, H-2 block at Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave. The hotspots have been declared as 'containment zones' by the Delhi government after COVID-19 cases emerged from these areas.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that people residing in all the 33 hotspots areas of the national capital will be screened for coronavirus symptoms. The number of coronavirus hotspots in Delhi increased to 33 on Saturday when three more areas were added to the list.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi reached 1,069 on Saturday with 166 new cases reported in the metropolis. According to the Union Health Ministry, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

