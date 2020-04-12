Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre announces free LPG refills to PMUY beneficiaries for 3 months

The Central government on Sunday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), free LPG refills will be provided to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries over the period of three months from April to June 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:16 IST
Centre announces free LPG refills to PMUY beneficiaries for 3 months
LPG cylinder delivery persons ensure people get their cylinders on time. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Sunday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), free LPG refills will be provided to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries over the period of three months from April to June 2020. According to the official statement, till now, the oil marketing companies have initiated the transfer of Rs 5,606 crore to about 7.15 crore PMUY beneficiary accounts for availing free delivery of LPG cylinder under the PMGKY.

"Since the lockdown, about 60 lakh cylinders are being delivered daily in the country," the statement reads. The statement further reads: "The scheme was started on April 1 and will continue till June 30. Under the scheme, the oil marketing companies have been transferring an advance equal to the RSP of one 14.2 kg refill or one 5 kg refill depending upon the type of package to the linked bank account of PMUY customer. The customer can use this advance money to take LPG refill."

The oil marketing companies -- IOCL, BPCL and HPCL -- have also announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each as a one-time special measure, in the unfortunate case of demise of personnel like showroom staff, godown-keepers, mechanics and delivery boys, attending duty in the LPG distributorship chain, due to the infection and impact of COVID-19. The LPG cylinder delivery boys have continued with their duty and ensured timely delivery despite the threat of getting infected with the coronavirus.

From mountainous terrain to backwaters, hamlets in deserts to habitations in forests, these 'corona warriors' have been steadfast in their duties and ensuring timely delivery. Even in these trying times, these 'corona warriors' have ensured that the waiting period for cylinders at most places is less than two days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

106 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 1,075

Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had inter-state travel history and the remai...

Sri Lanka makes cremation compulsory for COVID-19 deaths

Sri Lanka has amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those dying from the novel coronavirus to prevent any potential threat despite strong opposition from the Muslim community. The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance Cha...

Agriculture operations to continue in controlled manner in J&K: Admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday directed for continuation of agriculture operations in a controller manner besides allowing bi-annual movement of nomadic tribes in small groups at a slow pace. However, the administration dire...

Assam all-party meet offers gratitude to frontline personnel in battle against COVID-19

An all-party meeting called by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday decided to proceed unitedly to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19 and offer gratitude to the frontline personnel in this battle, including the health work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020