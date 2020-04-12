Centre announces free LPG refills to PMUY beneficiaries for 3 months

The Central government on Sunday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), free LPG refills will be provided to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries over the period of three months from April to June 2020. According to the official statement, till now, the oil marketing companies have initiated the transfer of Rs 5,606 crore to about 7.15 crore PMUY beneficiary accounts for availing free delivery of LPG cylinder under the PMGKY.

"Since the lockdown, about 60 lakh cylinders are being delivered daily in the country," the statement reads. The statement further reads: "The scheme was started on April 1 and will continue till June 30. Under the scheme, the oil marketing companies have been transferring an advance equal to the RSP of one 14.2 kg refill or one 5 kg refill depending upon the type of package to the linked bank account of PMUY customer. The customer can use this advance money to take LPG refill."

The oil marketing companies -- IOCL, BPCL and HPCL -- have also announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each as a one-time special measure, in the unfortunate case of demise of personnel like showroom staff, godown-keepers, mechanics and delivery boys, attending duty in the LPG distributorship chain, due to the infection and impact of COVID-19. The LPG cylinder delivery boys have continued with their duty and ensured timely delivery despite the threat of getting infected with the coronavirus.

From mountainous terrain to backwaters, hamlets in deserts to habitations in forests, these 'corona warriors' have been steadfast in their duties and ensuring timely delivery. Even in these trying times, these 'corona warriors' have ensured that the waiting period for cylinders at most places is less than two days. (ANI)

