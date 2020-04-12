Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt to distribute over 16 cr masks to citizens to help check COVID-19

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:25 IST
AP govt to distribute over 16 cr masks to citizens to help check COVID-19

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government will soon distribute over 16 crore facial masks to all citizens in the state for protecting themselves from coronavirus. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired a high-level review meeting at his residence on Sunday directed officials to complete the mask distribution quickly.

The masks will give citizens protection (from the virus), a CMO release quoted the CM as saying. The release said each person would be given three masks.

The state has a population of 5.3 crore and it is, thus, estimated that over 16 crore masks would be required for distribution. Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy told the Chief Minister that a third round of door-to-door survey was being undertaken and so far 1.43 crore households, out of the total 1.47 crore, have been covered.

While 32,349 cases have referred to the medical officers, 9,107 have been recommended for testing, the Special CS. The Chief Minister, however, suggested that tests be conducted on all the 32,349 people.

Jagan also wanted the health officials to focus on high-risk people, those suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and also old-aged. He wanted persons with coronavirus symptoms to be admitted to hospitals and best treatment provided.

Reddy also directed the authorities to update the clusters and zones where the spread of COVID-19 was likely. The Chief Minister wanted physical distancing strictly followed at all places and people should not be allowed to mob.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Secretary Solomon Arokia Raj and other officials attended..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

106 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 1,075

Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had inter-state travel history and the remai...

Sri Lanka makes cremation compulsory for COVID-19 deaths

Sri Lanka has amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those dying from the novel coronavirus to prevent any potential threat despite strong opposition from the Muslim community. The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance Cha...

Agriculture operations to continue in controlled manner in J&K: Admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday directed for continuation of agriculture operations in a controller manner besides allowing bi-annual movement of nomadic tribes in small groups at a slow pace. However, the administration dire...

Assam all-party meet offers gratitude to frontline personnel in battle against COVID-19

An all-party meeting called by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday decided to proceed unitedly to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19 and offer gratitude to the frontline personnel in this battle, including the health work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020