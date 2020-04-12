Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their residences. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.

Its epicentre was in NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km. There was no immediate report of any damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

