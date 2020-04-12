Lockdown: Centre, Guj govt distributing Rs 6210-crore aid

The Central and Gujarat governments are collectively distributing the welfare aid worth Rs 6210 crore to the poor who are worst-hit by the national coronavirus lockdown, a senior state government official said here on Sunday. While the Gujarat government has allocated Rs 2260 crore under various welfare schemes, the Centre's share is Rs 3950 crore, he said.

"Both the governments have allocated about Rs 6210 crore under various schemes to help the poor and vulnerable sections of society during the lockdown," said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He said the Central government has transferred Rs 2000 to each farmer who is the beneficiary of the PM Krishi Sahay Yojana, and also provided the monetary assistance to widows, the disabled and elderly people as the ex gratia pension.

A total of Rs 1100 crore was transferred directly into the 74 lakh Jan Dhan Yojna accounts of women, Kumar said. "Moreover, gas cylinders worth around Rs 630 crore were provided to 28 lakh Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries in Gujarat. With this and several other assistance, the Central government has provided benefits of around Rs 3950 crore to the poor of the state," he said.

At the same time, the Gujarat government has allocated Rs 2260 crore under various packages to the poor through free ration distribution to card holders and to migrant labourers stuck due to the curbs. This includes payment of Rs 1000 to each poor beneficiary through the direct cash transfer; payment of interest on farm loans; waiver of electricity bills etc. They also comprise mid-day meal beneficiaries among others, he said.

An amount of Rs 24 crore has also been allocated to about 8.5 lakh cow sheds in Gujarat at the rate of Rs 25 per day for each of them, Kumar added..

