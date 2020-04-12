Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Cop injured as trio rams motorcycle into him, 2 held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:02 IST
Lockdown: Cop injured as trio rams motorcycle into him, 2 held

Three persons, including a minor, who were going on a motorcycle amid the lockdown, allegedly rammed the vehicle into a policeman when he tried to stop them in Goregaon here, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday evening, in which the policeman, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) attached to the Malad Traffic Division, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised, the official said.

"Around 5.40 pm on Friday, the trio was going on their motorcycle despite the ongoing lockdown. They were neither wearing helmets nor face masks. When the ASI spotted them at Sathe Chowk in Goregaon, he tried to stop them. But they rammed the motorcycle into him, due to which he fell down," the official said. "He suffered injuries on his head, mouth and the right hand. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," he added.

The trio fled from the spot after the incident, but a few officers chased them till Oshiwara and caught them. Two of the accused, Vijay Mohan Yadav (23) and Vinod Siddharth Bhalerao, were arrested, while the third accused, a 17-year-old boy, was let off, the official said.

Bangur Nagar police placed the duo under arrest and booked them under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and the Motor Vehicles Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. F...

12 more coronavirus cases reported in Punjab; tally now 170

Twelve people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 170, officials said here. Among the fresh cases, seven are from Jalandhar, three from Mohali and one each from Kapurthala and Faridkot, a me...

Lockdown: Bihar BJP media in-charge beaten by police

A senior Bihar BJP leader has said he was badly beaten up by policemen in the state capital on Sunday even after he introduced himself and told them he had stepped out of his residence during lockdown to buy essential items. Rakesh Kumar Si...

British PM discharged from hospital, fiancee speaks of "very dark" times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after spending three nights in an intensive care unit being treated for COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at his country home, his Downing Street office said on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020