Social distancing:7 held for public distribution of food grain

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:13 IST
Seven members of a charitable trust were arrested for allegedly violating the social distancing norms by distributing essential commodities to hundreds of people at one place in suburban Oshiwara here, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at Kranti Nagar locality on Saturday, where around 300 people had gathered to get free food grains and other items during the distribution programme, they said.

"The charitable trust had organised the distribution of essential commodities on the SRA ground. They were giving food grains and other things by not following the social distancing norms, which could cause the spread of coronavirus," a police official said. "After the police were alerted about it, a team reached the spot and arrested the organisers of the programme," he said.

Senior inspector of Oshiwara Police Station, Dayanand Bangar, said, "These people run a charitable trust in Malad. When they approached us to inform that they are going to conduct this distribution camp, we told them not to do so at the ground, as it would violate the social distancing norms.

We had suggested them to distribute the packets by going door-to-door." "But despite that, they held the programme on the ground, where around 300 people turned up. We arrested the seven members of the trust," he added. The seven persons were arrested under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the official said.

They were later released on bail, Bangar said..

