Body of 70-yr-old man missing since December found buried under snow in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:00 IST
The body of a 70-year-old man, who went missing in December last year, was found buried under snow in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said

The body of Ghulam Rasool Nayak, a resident of Mahoo-Khari village, was found at the high altitude Mangit top, a police official said. He said locals spotted the body and informed the police

The body was recovered and later handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the official said, adding that he might have been hit by an avalanche.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

