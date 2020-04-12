PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 11 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 420 11 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 29 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 64 22 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 21 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 30 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1154 27 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 516 44 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 181 30 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 33 6 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 245 6 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 17 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 232 54 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 375 179 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 553 38 43 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1982 217 149 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 54 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 170 23 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 796 63 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1075 50 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 503 96 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 35 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 483 46 5 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 122 22 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 9136 996 327 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 8447 and the death toll at 273. The ministry said that 765 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.