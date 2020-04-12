36 COVID-19 patients recover in Kerala, only 2 fresh cases reported

In a relief to Kerala, as many as 36 COVID-19 patients were cured of the disease and only two fresh positive cases detected on Sunday, state Health Minister K K Sahilaja said. The is the highest number of recovered patients for a single day in the state where a total of 179 had been cured with only two deaths reported due to COVID-19 so far.

"It was a day of much relief and hope as 36 patients under treatment in the State have recovered from the coronavirus infection and tested negative," Shailaja said in a release. With the two new cases from Kannur and Pathanamthitta districts, both with foreign travel history, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 194.

Of the 36 recovered, Kasaragod, the COVID-19 hotspot in the state with the highest number of cases, accounted for a majority of 28 people who were cured of the virus infection, the Minister said. "Out of the total 36 cured today, 28 are from Kasaragod, six from Malappuram, one each from Kozhikode and Idukki districts. As of now, there are 194 patients under treatment across various hospitals in the state. At least 179 were cured in Kerala till now," Shailaja said.

The new patient from Pathanamthitta had arrived in the state from Sharjah in the UAE and the other from Kannur had a travel history to Dubai, she said. A total of 1,16,941 people were under observation in the state out of which 816 in isolation wards of various hospitals, the release said.

The state has till now sent 14,989 samples for testing. Meanwhile, the government informed the media that at least 3,36,436 guest workers are lodged in 18,691 camps across the state.

The police Sunday registered 2,146 cases and arrested 2,149 persons for travelling in the state violating the lockdown protocol. State police chief Lokanath Behera has issued an order to release all the seized vehicles, with stringent conditions.

Norka in a release said it has opened its help desks in Gulf region with the help of Indian embassies abroad. Various places of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait among others.

With 97 positive cases, Kasaragod has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the state followed by neighbouring Kannur with 42.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

