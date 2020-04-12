200 random samples test negative for COVID-19 in Puducherry

In a welcome outcome, samples collected at random in primary health centres (PHCs) across Puducherry have tested negative for coronavirus, indicating the infection is confined to areas from where six active COVID-19 cases in the union territory have been reported, an official said on Sunday. Of the six, five are returnees from Tablighi event in Delhi and the other a primary contact of one of them and all, residents of two localities here, have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital.

As per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, the samples were collected from 200 people on April 10 and 11 from various villages and suburban centres in Puducherry and the union territory's enclaves -- Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The exercise was undertaken to ascertain the health scenario in the current context of COVID19 spread in the country, including the union territory where one death has been reported in Mahe and six positive cases were under treatment, a Health Department spokesman here said.

"It is indeed a good news that the tests of 200 samples done at random had shown all were negative for COVID19. This has established the fact the occurrence of COVID19 was confined only to the areashere where the returnees from the religious congregation held recently in New Delhi and who testedpositive were residing," the official told PTI. The samples were collected from patients turning up for general health care at the PHCs.

Two localities where the six people resided have already been cordoned off as part of containment measures. Asked whether similar random tests would be continued, he said it would depend on further directions issued by the Union Health Ministry.

A senior doctor said such results of random samples would show the Union Territory "may be safe and the health scenario in the current context of alarming situation across the country is consoling and comfortable." Meanwhile, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in a message to the people said :"Puducherry is safe and cleaner when compared to many places in different parts and this is attributable to the collective will, committed leadership and dedicated officials doing their duties to protect the people." She was all praise for the "excellent leadership and collaboration." Bedi said "we are all scoring and scaling greater heights and the ideal approach on the part of the government machinery enabled Puducherry to emerge as safer." The Puducherry government was sensitive and has a team of duty conscious officers to steal a march over other areas in maintaining the record of safety of the people, the Lt Governor said. Bedi stressed on social distancing, meticulous and precautious approach and collective will.

