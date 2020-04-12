Ensure strict compliance of lockdown: UP chief secy to DMs, SPs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all the district magistrates and the senior superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said mass gatherings should not be allowed in the state. Religious leaders should be asked to make an appeal to the public to celebrate festivals within their homes.

"All the district magistrates and the senior superintendents of police must ensure strict compliance of lockdown. Special vigil must be maintained in all the districts which share a border with neighbouring states. Movement of people should not be allowed from the state to other states and vice versa," he said in a statement. Emergency medical facilities should be available in the government and private hospitals 24x7, he said, adding that security should be provided to the doctors and para-medical staff.

"Care should be taken to ensure that oxygen cylinders and essential medicines are available," Tiwari said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.