Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Police arrests over 1,450 persons for violating lockdown norms

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:51 IST
Assam Police arrests over 1,450 persons for violating lockdown norms

Over 1,450 persons have been arrested across the state in the last 19 days for violating the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19, Assam Police said on Sunday. A sum of nearly Rs 40 lakh was collected from the arrested persons as fine for violating the norms of the lockdown, the police said.

In its daily report on the lockdown, Assam Police mentioned that 735 cases have been registered for 1,383 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions. Accordingly, 1,454 persons have been arrested for these cases, it said.

The police have also realised a total fine of Rs 39,75,700 for violating the norms of the lockdown. Besides, 11,200 vehicles of all types and 19 boats have been detained from various parts of the state during this period.

The Assam Police is also taking a proactive stand against fake news and said action is being taken against those spreading provocative content and rumours about COVID-19 on social media. As on Sunday, 61 cases have been registered and 36 persons were arrested, an official release said.

Markets, offices and other installations were mostly closed and vehicles were off the road across Assam on Sunday, the 19th day of the nation-wide lockdown imposed to check the spread of novel coronavirus. However, at many places people defied the lockdown and ventured out of their homes, prompting the police to use force.

At several places, police distributed rice, vegetables, medicines and other essentials among the needy people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram likely to decide on extending lockdown on Monday

The Mizoram government is mulling to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the state and the Cabinet is likely to take a decision on this matter on Monday, officials said. The nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

Canada coronavirus toll rises, officials probe seniors' home deaths

The number of Canadian deaths from the new coronavirus rose by more than 12 to 674 in a day, official data showed on Sunday, and Quebec officials opened a probe into the deaths of 31 people in a seniors residence. The public health agency s...

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. F...

ESEA postpones MDL Global Challenge

Organizer ESEA said the MDL Global Challenge will be postponed, with a rescheduled date still to come. The Season 33 event was planned for April, but like many esports tournaments, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.At this time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020