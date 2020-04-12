Retired Army jawan shot at by militants in J-K’s Kulgam

Militants on Sunday shot at and injured a retired Army man in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The militants shot at Abdul Hamid, a retired Army jawan, near his house at Bachroo in Kulgam district, a police official said

Hamid was rushed to a hospital in Kulgam, he said.

