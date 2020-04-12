Karnataka: 70-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada
A 70-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 got discharged from a hospital here on Sunday after she recovered from the novel coronavirus, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Sindu B Rupesh.ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:01 IST
A 70-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 got discharged from a hospital here on Sunday after she recovered from the novel coronavirus, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Sindu B Rupesh. Seven other patients have also recovered and discharged in Dakshina Kannada till date. Total number of active cases in the district has decreased to 5 now.
As many as 232 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka till date. The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dakshina Kannada
- COVID
- Karnataka
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 19; number of cases rises to 834: Union Health Ministry
As Europe and USA battle COVID-19, anxiety grows for low-income states and war zones
COVID-19: World Archery launches Online Archery League
FDA-authorized Abbott portable kit detects COVID-19 in just 5 minutes
COVID-19: Wasim Akram salutes doctors, medical staff