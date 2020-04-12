Left Menu
Assam Government has permitted retail liquor outlets in the state to open for seven hours daily from April 13. An official notification states that all liquor shops shall remain open from 10 am to 5 pm on permitted days and follow social distancing.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 23:10 IST
Liquor outlets in Assam to be open from 10 am-5 pm on permitted days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Government has permitted retail liquor outlets in the state to open for seven hours daily from April 13. An official notification states that all liquor shops shall remain open from 10 am to 5 pm on permitted days and follow social distancing. A letter from Additional Commissioner of Excise S K Medhi to all deputy commissioners (DCs) stated that the state government has approved opening of liquor shops with effect from April 13, subject to compliance of various guidelines issued by the health department with reference to the COVID-19 situation.

Along with the liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries have also been allowed to operate from Monday. "IMFL OFF/CS OFF shop shall remain open from 10 am to 5 pm on the permitted days," the letter read

"Shops may work with bare minimum staff and provide hand sanitisers to customers and staff while handling the bottles and cash," it said. It allowed wholesale warehouses, distilleries, breweries, bottling plants to work with bare minimum staff but not more than 50 per cent of their regular staff and workers.

It stated that all the permitted establishments must arrange to keep their staff and workers within their campus and arrange food and other amenities for them. Also, they shall also arrange transportation for the staff and workers from the designated place to the factory by observing all the COVID-19 guidelines, the Additional Commissioner of Excise wrote. The letter further stated that for the transport of liquor consignment, vehicle passes need to be obtained from the respective Deputy Commissioner of the district.

"Any violation of the guidelines issued in regard to COVID-19 will invite cancellation of the Excise license," the order read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

