Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Telangana, 28 new cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 23:53 IST
Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Telangana, 28 new cases

Two persons died of coronavirus while 28 fresh cases of the viral disease were reported in Telangana on Sunday,Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. With 28 new cases, the tally in the state rose to 531 and the toll due to the infection touched 16, he said.

Seven patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of discharges to 103. A total of 412 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by an official release.

Reviewing the situation arising out of the pandemic in the State, Rao urged people to be more cautious in the wake of an increase in cases. "If we observe developments world wise, country wise and Telangana state-wise, it is clear coronavirus is spreading and not stopping," he said.

"On Sunday, coronavirus positive cases have increased considerably. In Telangana besides new 28 cases, two were dead," he added. Citing the situation in neighbouring Maharashtra, the CM said, "There is an increase in positive cases all over the country. Death toll also increased." Precisely, for this reason we have decided to extend the lockdown period, he noted.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to understand the gravity of the situation and confine themselves to their homes. Rao advised them to strictly maintain social distancing in case they stepped out.

Inorder to curb the spread of coronavirus, measures taken by the government alone are not sufficient, he pointed out. The CM also directed the official machinery to be on high alert and step up checks at inter-state borders while tightening restrictions.

On steps taken to trace Tablighi Jamaat returnees in the state, he said, "Identification of those who attended the religious congregation at Delhi and their medical examination is underway." In case someone fails to get tested, they should come forward and subject themselves to it. This is for their safety and that of their family, the CM said. Earlier, Rao held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan (CM's residence cum office) on measures taken to prevent spread of coronavirus, the implementation of lockdown, assistance given to the poor among others.

Medical and Health Minister Sri Etela Rajender, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials participated in the meeting..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

OPEC, allies agree to oil production cuts: Kuwait oil minister

Top oil-producing countries agreed Sunday to cut output aimed at boosting plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price warWe announce completing the historical agreement to cut production by nearly 10 million...

Develop COVID-19 mitigation solutions keeping fixed timeframe in mind: Vardhan to scientists

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday exhorted scientists to develop COVID-19 mitigation solutions keeping a fixed timeframe in mind, saying these are times of war and it should not be treated as a routine research project...

Moscow restricts Easter week church service as coronavirus cases mount

Russia on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, as authorities announced restrictions on Easter services to contain the spread of the disease. Moscow and many other regions ...

OPEC, Russia meet again to approve biggest ever oil cut

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations were meeting on Sunday in a bid to clinch a deal on the biggest oil cut ever, amounting to 10 percent of global supply, after their initial efforts to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020