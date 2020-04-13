Left Menu
Amritsar: Devotees offer prayers, take holy dip at Golden Temple on occasion Baisakhi, amid lockdown

On the occasion of Baishakhi on Monday, a small number of devotees were seen offering prayers at the Golden Temple here in Amritsar as well as taking the customary dips in 'Sarovar'.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 13-04-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 11:25 IST
Amritsar: Devotees offer prayers, take holy dip at Golden Temple on occasion Baisakhi, amid lockdown
Devotees offer prayers, take holy dip at Golden Temple in Amritsar on occasion Baisakhi amid lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Salwinder Singh, a devotee who visited the temple early this morning said: "Today is a big day for us. Since lockdown has been imposed, there are arrangements made to sanitise those entering the temple as a precautionary measure against the spread of the disease."

Another devotee Harinder Kaur Billo said:"We are hoping that the coronavirus disease goes away soon and things restore back to normal." Baisakhi is a major festival in Punjab as it marks the foundation day of the Khalsa panth'' (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

It also marks the start of the harvest season. On this day, people throng gurdwaras to pay their obeisance and take holy dips, but this year, the effect of lockdown is clearly visible as the number of devotees who are visiting the temple has reduced. (ANI)

