COVID-19: Pleased to see people's positive response for community survey, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said he was pleased to see the "positive response" by the people of the state for the community survey in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Goa government on Sunday decided to conduct the door-to-door survey in the state in order to identify COVID-19 patients.

"I am pleased to see the positive response by Goans for the community survey. Goans are united in the fight against COVID-19 and together we will root out this menace from our state," Sawant tweeted. Government servants were seen participating in the house-to-house survey which began today.

A four-member team will be collecting data regarding the symptoms of influenza-like illness from each household from April 13 to April 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

