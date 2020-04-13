MHA grants consular services to foreign nationals till 30 Apr
Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of the spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world and due to consequent travel restrictions imposed by Indian Authorities and whose Visas have expired or would be expiring during 01.02.2020 (Midnight) to 30.04.2020 (Midnight), would be extended till 30th April 2020 (Midnight) on GRATIS basis, after making online application by the Foreigner.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:10 IST
In order to remove confusion in the public, it is informed that Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA), on 28.03.2020, had granted consular services on a gratis basis to foreign nationals, presently residing in India due to travel restrictions in the context of COVID-19 outbreak, till 30th April 2020. (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1613895)
Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of the spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world and due to consequent travel restrictions imposed by Indian Authorities and whose Visas have expired or would be expiring during 01.02.2020 (Midnight) to 30.04.2020 (Midnight), would be extended till 30th April 2020 (Midnight) on GRATIS basis, after making online application by the Foreigner.
(With Inputs from PIB)
