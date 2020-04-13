Kremlin says 'important' global oil deal helped avert market chaos

Kremlin says 'important' global oil deal helped avert market chaosReuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:25 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that the global oil output deal clinched by OPEC and non-OPEC countries had helped stop oil markets sliding into chaos and would help support a more or less stable oil price dynamic.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow considered the deal to be "important" and that it would help keep oil prices from collapsing.
