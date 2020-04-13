Odisha allows agriculture activities, fisheries, MNREGA works during second phase of lockdown

Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Odisha government on Monday said that agriculture activities, fisheries, and work under MNREGA scheme will be exempted from the second phase of coronavirus lockdown. Agriculture activities including harvesting, irrigation, transportation of seeds and agriculture products, agri-machineries, cold storage, and godowns will be allowed to operate during the second phase of lockdown from April 15 to 30, said the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena.

According to the order, all kinds of fisheries and allied activities along with veterinary activities will also be allowed to continue during this period. MNREGA scheme will continue in the State during this lockdown period to ensure livelihood opportunities in rural areas along with the construction of rural housing and toilets under the Swach Bharat Mission, the order said. The home delivery of all goods through e-commerce platforms and online platforms will be allowed during the second phase of lockdown in the State from April 15 to 30, added the order.

Other essential services, which were exempted from the lockdown, will also continue functioning during the second phase of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

