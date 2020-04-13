Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha allows agriculture activities, fisheries, MNREGA works during second phase of lockdown

Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Odisha government on Monday said that agriculture activities, fisheries, and work under MNREGA scheme will be exempted from the second phase of coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 16:31 IST
Odisha allows agriculture activities, fisheries, MNREGA works during second phase of lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Odisha government on Monday said that agriculture activities, fisheries, and work under MNREGA scheme will be exempted from the second phase of coronavirus lockdown. Agriculture activities including harvesting, irrigation, transportation of seeds and agriculture products, agri-machineries, cold storage, and godowns will be allowed to operate during the second phase of lockdown from April 15 to 30, said the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena.

According to the order, all kinds of fisheries and allied activities along with veterinary activities will also be allowed to continue during this period. MNREGA scheme will continue in the State during this lockdown period to ensure livelihood opportunities in rural areas along with the construction of rural housing and toilets under the Swach Bharat Mission, the order said. The home delivery of all goods through e-commerce platforms and online platforms will be allowed during the second phase of lockdown in the State from April 15 to 30, added the order.

Other essential services, which were exempted from the lockdown, will also continue functioning during the second phase of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan fails to cater to needs of PoK residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK are facing a severe crisis of essential commodities as Islamabad fails to deliver on its promise during the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the occupied territory. The pandemic is acting as salt ...

Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nations top expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Trump ret...

Tripura allows some manufacturing units to function amid lockdown

The state government has decided to allow industrial establishments, involved in manufacturing essential commodities and those requiring a continuous process, to remain functional during the lockdown provided they adhere to social distancin...

25 staff members of Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive

As many as 25 staff members of Mumbais Bhatia hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. According to an official statement issued by the hospital authorities, 25 staff members of the Bhatia hospital have been found COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020