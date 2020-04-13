Left Menu
225,000 women, children to benefit from lifesaving supplies arrive in Libya

To this end, UNICEF in consultation with the Ministry of Health identified the most vulnerable and in need health facilities across the country, including those in the municipalities affected by the migration flows.

UNICEF together with the Ministry of Health carefully designed the package of essential medical supplies and material to be available at the health facility level to ensure high impact services. Image Credit: ANI

An estimated 225,000 women and children will benefit from some 122 tonnes of lifesaving and essential medicines and supplies that have arrived in Libya; the supplies are essential to the implementation of an integrated Maternal Child Health programme. They will ensure that quality primary health and lifesaving Maternal, New-born & Child Health Care and Nutrition services are strengthened to avoid preventable morbidity and mortality among vulnerable populations, especially women and children.

To this end, UNICEF in consultation with the Ministry of Health identified the most vulnerable and in need health facilities across the country, including those in the municipalities affected by the migration flows. The projected 225,000 women and children accessing 34 health facilities located in 26 municipalities will benefit through direct support from UNICEF.

UNICEF together with the Ministry of Health carefully designed the package of essential medical supplies and material to be available at the health facility level to ensure high impact services. In addition to the provision of supplies, UNICEF supported programs include capacity building of relevant medical staff to provide maternal child health and nutrition services according to international standards; strengthening of the Health Information System (data management) to support evidence-based decision making; and spearheading advocacy and social mobilization to promote health practices through communication for development strategy. "Maternal and children health remains a significant challenge, particularly in the developing world. Globally, one woman dies every minute from complications in childbirth" said Abdel-Rahman Ghandour, UNICEF Special Representative in Libya." I am proud of our partnership with the Ministry of Health in Libya that aims to improve lifesaving services for the mothers and their babies in Libya in 26 municipalities, especially during these times of pandemic threat" he added.

UNICEF is confident that this programme will have a positive and far-reaching impact on the larger population within the municipalities and will contribute to national efforts in enabling access to life-saving health services for women and children. This assistance becomes of particular importance as Libya together with the rest of the world is struggling to continue with service delivery in the very challenging COVID-19 situation.

UNICEF would like to thank the US State Department, the European Union Trust Funds (EUTF), the Government of Italy and the Government of France for their generous contribution toward this project. UNICEF would also like to thank the Ministry of Health for its leadership in the implementation of this programme.

