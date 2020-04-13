Srinagar Municipal Corporation using 50,000 litres of sanitisation mix daily

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is spraying 50,000 litres of sanitisation chemical mixture daily to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of J-K in a tweet informed that 5,000 workers and 240 vehicles have been deployed to carry out sanitisation work.

Decontamination tunnels have also been installed in all the government hospitals. 20 Child Care Homes, Leper Colony in Behrar, Psychiatric Hospital and Central jail in Rainawari have been disinfected. So far, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has reported 245 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 9,352, while 324 people have lost their lives to the virus so far. (ANI)

