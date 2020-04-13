Left Menu
Mumbai reports 150 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 150 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths due to the coronavirus were reported from Mumbai on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 20:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 150 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths due to the coronavirus were reported from Mumbai on Monday. According to an official statement, "150 new positive cases and 9 deaths have been reported today in Mumbai. Of the 9 deaths, 7 had co-morbidity."

The statement further said that a total of 141 people have been discharged till date, of which 43 patients were discharged on Monday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 1,549 and total deaths at 100.

According to an update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID19 cases in the country reached 9,352 on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

