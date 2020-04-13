Educational institutions closed in Meghalaya till April 30
Meghalaya government on Monday directed District and Sub-Divisional functionaries to extend the closure of all educational institutions till April 30.ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:39 IST
Meghalaya government on Monday directed District and Sub-Divisional functionaries to extend the closure of all educational institutions till April 30. The decision came in the view of surging cases of coronavirus in the country and to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.
"In order to prevent the possibility of an outbreak and spread of COVID-19, all District and Sub-Divisional functionaries have been instructed to extend the closure of all educational institutions in the state from April 16, 2020, to April 30, 2020," the state government said in a statement. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday evening climbed to 9,352 and 324 deaths. (ANI)
