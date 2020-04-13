Left Menu
Development News Edition

Educational institutions closed in Meghalaya till April 30

Meghalaya government on Monday directed District and Sub-Divisional functionaries to extend the closure of all educational institutions till April 30.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:39 IST
Educational institutions closed in Meghalaya till April 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya government on Monday directed District and Sub-Divisional functionaries to extend the closure of all educational institutions till April 30. The decision came in the view of surging cases of coronavirus in the country and to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

"In order to prevent the possibility of an outbreak and spread of COVID-19, all District and Sub-Divisional functionaries have been instructed to extend the closure of all educational institutions in the state from April 16, 2020, to April 30, 2020," the state government said in a statement. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday evening climbed to 9,352 and 324 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

Sacred Games Season 3: Cast revealed, What Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels of his famous dialogue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Riot Games unveil Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship

Riot Games announced Monday that Teamfight Tactics will crown the first global champion later this year. The Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship will take place at the end of Set Three and offer a 200,000 prize pool. Sixteen players fro...

49ers re-sign CB Verrett

Former first-round pick Jason Verrett re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Verrett, 28, has played in just six games since he went to the Pro Bowl with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015.Verrett played in only one game last season with ...

U.S. government holding firm on airline aid plan, could end up with 3% of American Airlines

The U.S. Treasury Department is holding firm on the terms of a 25 billion offer for government aid to airlines to help them meet payroll during the coronavirus downturn, officials said on Monday, and the plan could give the government more ...

Brazil likely has 12 times more coronavirus cases than official count -study

Brazil likely has 12 times more cases of new coronavirus than are being officially reported by the government, with too little testing and long waits to confirm the results, according to a study released on Monday.Researchers at a consortiu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020