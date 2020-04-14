Six Japanese nationals to fly home via Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown
ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 09:07 IST
Amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown in the country, the Indian government on Tuesday allowed six Japanese nationals to fly back home from Bengaluru airport via Japan airlines, said Raj Kishore, Visakhapatnam Airport Director while speaking to ANI. The arrangements were made after the Government of India permitted their departure.
Six Japanese will leave Visakhapatnam for Bengaluru on a special flight today. "The government of India has allowed the Japanese to fly back from India. In the process of evacuation, six Japanese will leave Visakhapatnam to Bangalore on a special flight," said Kishore.
The Central government had on March 24 announced a lockdown in the entire country for 21 days in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. All road, rail and air services have been suspended during the lockdown. However, essential services like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores milk booths, and online shopping have been exempted from the lockdown. (ANI)
