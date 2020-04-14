Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSP Chief Mayawati pays tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday paid tributes to father of the Indian Constitution and Dalit social reformer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his 129th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 09:55 IST
BSP Chief Mayawati pays tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary
BSP Chief Mayawati speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday paid tributes to father of the Indian Constitution and Dalit social reformer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his 129th birth anniversary. "On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, I pay respects to him on behalf of the party and crores of his followers. He spent his life ensuring that Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalized communities live with dignity. BSP was established today in 1984 to fulfil his dreams," said Mayawati.

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers. Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slips as Chinese trade data brightens mood

The dollar slipped on Tuesday and the Australian dollar led a rally in riskier currencies as Chinas trade data painted a less gloomy picture of the coronavirus economic fallout than markets had feared. Chinas March exports fell 6.6 from a y...

Cong says PM's address hollow, no mention of financial package

The Congress on Tuesday termed as rhetoric and hollow on specifics the prime ministers address to the nation, saying there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram s...

Lockdown extended till May 3, some relaxations may be allowed after April 20: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. In a ne...

Rays' Snell, Twins' May sweep MLB The Show games

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell swept his four games Monday night while Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May went 3-0 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux, Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020