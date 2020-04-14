Left Menu
Pondy Lt Guv, CM seek divine blessings on Tamil New Year to fight COVID-19

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:04 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday greeted the people of the Union Territory on the occasion of Tamil New Year. In separate messages of greetings, they said they offered prayers for successfully tackling the coronavirus.

The Lt Governor said in her message that she prayed to the almighty that the birth of the Tamil New Year "give us the resolve to overcome the pandemic and bless the people of Union Territory and the people all over the globe with good health, peace and prosperity." In his message, the Chief Minister said the Tamil New Year was ushering in amid great grief and sorrow callused by the outbreak of the virus all over the world. "I pray to the Almighty that the people recovered from the painful scenario and soon the peace and health of the people are restored." Leaders of different political parties, Ministers, legislators and leaders of public opinion also extended their greetings.

With all the temples remaining closed because of the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of the virus the celebration of the Tamil New Year was a low affair in Puducherry. People performed poojas at homes and exchanged greetings over phone with their near and dear ones.

Territorial government extended the lockdown till April 30 falling in line with the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu and to keep the spread of the virus at bay..

