Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO lauds India's "tough and timely" anti-corona actions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:17 IST
WHO lauds India's "tough and timely" anti-corona actions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization on Tuesday lauded "India's tough and timely actions" against the coronavirus spread as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the current lockdown till May 3. "It may be early to talk about results in numbers, but a six-week nationwide lockdown to facilitate effective physical distancing, coupled with the expansion of core public health measures such as detection, isolation and tracing contact of coronavirus positive people, would go a long way in arresting the virus spread," said WHO's South-East Asia Regional Director, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

"Despite huge and multiple challenges, India has been demonstrating unwavering commitment in its fight against the pandemic," she said. "In these testing times, the action lies as much with the communities as with the authorities and the health workforce," she added.

"It is indeed time for each and everyone to contribute their best and together to beat the virus," Dr. Singh said. Modi on Tuesday said the implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas The prime minister said a detailed guideline on the implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday. According to the Union Health Ministry figures, a total of 339 people have died of COVIOD-19 to date in the country, while the number of infected cases has soared to 10,363 on Tuesday.

A PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Monday evening, however, showed at least 346 deaths. There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Parineeti Chopra shares throwback picture from Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of herself from an old photoshoot by fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Exuding elegance, the Ishaqzaade actor is seen wearing a tube dress in a nude shade in the click.Chopra i...

FOREX-Dollar slips as Chinese data improves

The dollar fell Tuesday, much to the enjoyment of sterling and Australian dollar holders, after better-than-expected economic data from China which painted a less gloomy picture of the new coronavirus economic fallout than markets had feare...

Hong Kong shares end higher as China trade data lifts sentiment

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Tuesday after China reported smaller-than-expected contractions in imports and exports in March, and as fears over the global spread of the new coronavirus eased. The Hang Seng index ended up 135.07 points...

MSB Docs officially enters the Indian market

Mumbai Maharashtra India April 14 ANINewsVoir MSB Docs - a smart document solution officially entered the Indian market in 2019 and in such a short time span, it has started serving top brands including Apollo Hospitals, Practo, Bits Pilani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020