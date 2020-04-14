Left Menu
49-year-old man dies due to COVID-19 in UP's Moradabad, 16 more test positive

A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient succumbed to the virus at TMU Hospital here on Monday, Moradabad Chief Medical Officer MC Garg said.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:36 IST
Moradabad Chief Medical Officer MC Garg. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient succumbed to the virus at TMU Hospital here on Monday, Moradabad Chief Medical Officer MC Garg said. Sixteen more COVID-19 cases have also been reported on Monday, Garg added.

The 16 people, who tested positive for coronavirus, include a 39-year-old doctor from Moradabad. Out of the fresh cases, two are residents of Sambhal and one from Amroha, while rest of the patients are from Moradabad.

Garg appealed to the people of Moradabad to strictly follow the lockdown rules in order to stay safe. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 558. Till now, 49 people have either been cured or discharged, while five deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 10,363, including 8,988 active cases. So far, 1,035 patients have either been cured or discharged while 339 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

