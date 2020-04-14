Mosque in Mumbai feeds labourers during lockdown

A mosque in suburban Sakinaka area of Mumbai is offering meals to around 800 labourers who have lost their jobs because of lockdown. It is also providing ration of rice and pulses to people in nearby localities, said Maulana Atif Sanabali of the Jama Masjid Ahle Hadis, located on Khairani road.

"Like COVID-19, hunger is also a serious disorder and affects everyone irrespective of religion. Our motto is `koi bhukha na soye' (nobody should go to sleep hungry)," he said. Meals are cooked in hygienic way and social distancing is followed while serving, he added.

