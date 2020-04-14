Vishu festival held at Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple without devotees amid COVID-19 lockdown

For the first time Vishu festival and Vishukkani was held at the famous Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple, without the participation of devotees, due to the COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday. The Guruvayur Devaswom Board said that the devotees can submit offerings online to Guruvayur temple from today.

'It was the 10th day of the Guruvayur temple festival, when the Kerala government announced the lockdown. So, we imposed the restrictions on devotees after it. Today on Vishu festival, minimal staff are working," said KB Mohandas, Guruvayur Devaswom Board president. "Vishukani has been kept before the deity and other temple rituals are being carried out. Devotees are not allowed inside the temple, but people will have facility to make online offerings," added Mohandas.

Though the devotees were unable to join the Vishu feast in Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple due to the lockdown, the temple elephants were offered a special 'Chakka Sadhya' - jackfruit feast on the occasion. (ANI)

