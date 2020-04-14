13 cured of virus in Kerala, 8 new cases detected

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 (PTI): Thirteen people were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Tuesday, while eight more were detected with the virus, taking the total number of active cases to 173, Kerala Health minister K K Shailaja said. All the eight cases are from the north Kerala districts of Kannur (4), Kozhikode (3) and Kasaragod (1).

Five of the positive cases are Gulf returnees while three had been infected through contacts, the minister said. So far 211 people have been cured of the disease.

Thirteen people, including six from Kasaragod, have been cured of the infection and discharged. At least 1,06,511 people are under observation in the state, of whom 564 are in various hospitals.

The samples of 16,235 people, who had symptoms of the infection, have been sent for testing, of which results of 15,488, which has been received are negative, an official release said. While in Kasaragod 84 people are being treated for the infection in Kasaragod and 9,641 are under observation, neighbouring Kannur has 43 cases and 7,758 are under observation.

