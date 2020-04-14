Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:49 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 11 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 473 14 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 31 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 66 29 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 21 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 33 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1510 30 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 617 55 26 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 184 39 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 33 12 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 278 20 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 24 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 258 65 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 386 211 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 730 51 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2455 229 160 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 60 18 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 184 27 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 969 63 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1204 81 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 592 103 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 35 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 657 49 8 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 137 30 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 10986 1178 365 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 10,815 and the death toll at 353. The ministry said that 1190 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president offers to bring forward recall referendum

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he was offering adversaries the chance to bring forward a recall referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from its proposed date in the spring of 2022.Speaking at a regular gove...

Greece to begin relocating migrant children amid criticism

Greeces migration minister on Tuesday said dozens of unaccompanied migrant children would be relocated to other EU countries as a rights group described Athens detention conditions for minors as abusive. Twelve children will be relocated to...

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was discharged on Tuesday after spending more than three weeks in a Chinese hospital being treated for coronavirus. The 32-year-old midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the dis...

Renault closing main China business, will focus on electrics

Renault SA said Tuesday it will shut down its main China business and focus on electric and commercial vehicles. The French automakers 7-year-old joint venture with state-owned Dongfeng Motor Corp. already was suffering from lackluster sale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020