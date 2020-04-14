Left Menu
Delhi: 2 shopkeepers held for yelling religious slurs at women customers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:04 IST
Two owners of a grocery store were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly shouting religious slurs at two women customers and not allowing them to buy things, police said. The arrest comes after the incident took place in South Delhi’s Guatam Nagar on Saturday, they said.

A 50-year-old woman and her daughter, residents of South Extension, visited the shop to purchase grocery but the two suspects allegedly yelled religious slurs at them and removed them from the shop, police said. "A complaint was received and after examining all the details, the shopkeepers were arrested,” a senior police officer said.

A case under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 289 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the shopkeepers at Hauz Khas police station, police said..

