Step up vigil along borders: Mizoram CM to security forces

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday directed the state police and urged the security forces to step up vigil along the inter-state and international borders to prevent any movement in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in neighbouring states and countries. During a meeting with top officers of Assam Rifles, Border Security Forces (BSF), state police and those of the state government, Zoramthanga said stricter measures should be taken along the inter-state and international borders to prevent movement without permission, a statement said.

He asked the security forces and state police to coordinate with village-level task forces and other local volunteers to protect the state borders. He said stringent measures are essential to prevent movement through the borders as there is a surge in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states and countries.

Any attempt to cross the border should be thwarted at any cost, he said. Mizoram shares inter-state boundaries with Assam, Manipur and Tripura, besides 722-km unfenced international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Zoramthanga was briefed about the security measures taken by the Assam Rifles and the BSF along the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh. While Assam Rifles personnel guard the Mizoram-Myanmar border, BSF is responsible for security at the India- Bangladesh border.

The meeting was attended by home minister Lalchamliana, chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and additional chief secretary JC Ramthanga..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.