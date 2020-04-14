Left Menu
Now locate Delhi govt’s food distribution centres & night shelters on Google Maps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:15 IST
The Delhi government's over 1,000 food distribution centres and night shelters for the needy affected by the nationwide lockdown can now be located on Google Maps and Map My India. Welcoming the collaboration, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tweeted, “As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to do everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown.” The city government had announced relief measures for the people whose livelihood means were affected by the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It had initially opened all 223 night shelters run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for providing food and shelter to the affected people in the city

Later, the government started over 1,500 free food distribution centres along with temporary shelters for migrant workers who were trying to leave the city for their native states. “The AAP-led Delhi government, with the support of a team of volunteers and researchers, mapped all such relief shelters. The government has partnered with Google to display the locations of 1,047 food and night shelters initially on Google Maps, with more being added every day,” the government said in a statement. Anyone can now easily search for their nearest Delhi government food centre on Google Maps application by typing in 'food shelters near me' in the search box, it said. “Food and night shelters can now be found in #Delhi and 32 other cities to help those in need. Please spread the word and help this message reach them,” Google India said in a statement on Twitter

The government has also partnered with Map My India and these locations are available on Map My India's COVID 19 guide at 'maps.mapmyindia.com/corona' and Move application, the statement added. PTI VIT SRY

