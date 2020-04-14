Left Menu
662 people arrested for violating curfew & lockdown norms in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:23 IST
Manipur Police arrested 662 people on Tuesday for violating the curfew and lockdown norms imposed in the state to control the spread of coronavirus, a senior police officer said. A statewide curfew was declared in Manipur on March 24 after a 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19. The nationwide lockdown was imposed from the next day.

Manipur so far has reported two coronavirus cases. The arrested people were produced before courts which imposed them a fine of Rs 50,550 for violating the curfew and lockdown norms imposed to combat COVID-19 pandemic, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun said in a press release The police appealed to the public to follow the guidelines issued by the government and stay indoors for their own safety and safety of the public.

The police department will continue to enforce lockdown strictly in the days to come, the press release added..

