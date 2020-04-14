Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Guv & CM pay homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:09 IST
Bihar Guv & CM pay homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday paid homage to the chief architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary and asked people of the state especially youths to follow the path and ideals set by the great leader. Paying his tribute to Ambedkar, the governor said Ambedkar dedicated his life for the welfare of deprived sections of the society. He was a philosopher, sociologist, jurist, economic expert, social reformer and a great votary of social harmony, according to an official release here.

Ambedkar had played a very important and pivotal role in the making of the Constitution, he said, adding that Ambedkars philosophy and principles have left an indelible impact on the current social and economic scenario of the country, the release said. While paying tribute to Ambedkar, the chief minister said that Babasaheb dedicated his entire life for the uplift of deprived sections of the society. Ambedkar was a great philosopher, politician, jurist and social reformer apart from being a multi-faceted personality.

Ambedkar is known as the father of the Indian Constitution as he had played a very important role in the making of the Constitution, Kumar said in a release. Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, while paying homage to Ambedkars portrait at his residence here, said that the provision of reservation for scheduled castes in Parliament and state legislatures is the gift of Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

The reservation for SC category will continue in state legislatures and Parliament till Dalits are able to win elections on their own, he said, adding that BJP favours reservation in promotion for SC category but it does not support the idea of creamy layer among SCs for getting reservation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

PM has failed to assure hungry masses, workers: AITUC

The Prime Minister has failed to assure crores of downtrodden hungry people and workers in his address to the nation on Tuesday, All India Trade Union AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendr...

U.S. awards airports $10 billion in grants amid travel falloff

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly 10 billion to U.S. airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.Congress approved the money late last month and the department h...

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses likely' -IMF

The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed cracks in the global financial system and will likely see banks suffer both credit losses and market losses that will test their reserves, the International Monetary Fund IMF warned on Tuesday. The...

Punjab CM writes to PM Modi, seeks incentive for farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating his demand for incentive or bonus to farmers for bringing in their produce to the grain markets after May 1, to check overcrowding in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020