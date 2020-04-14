Bihar Guv & CM pay homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday paid homage to the chief architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary and asked people of the state especially youths to follow the path and ideals set by the great leader. Paying his tribute to Ambedkar, the governor said Ambedkar dedicated his life for the welfare of deprived sections of the society. He was a philosopher, sociologist, jurist, economic expert, social reformer and a great votary of social harmony, according to an official release here.

Ambedkar had played a very important and pivotal role in the making of the Constitution, he said, adding that Ambedkars philosophy and principles have left an indelible impact on the current social and economic scenario of the country, the release said. While paying tribute to Ambedkar, the chief minister said that Babasaheb dedicated his entire life for the uplift of deprived sections of the society. Ambedkar was a great philosopher, politician, jurist and social reformer apart from being a multi-faceted personality.

Ambedkar is known as the father of the Indian Constitution as he had played a very important role in the making of the Constitution, Kumar said in a release. Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, while paying homage to Ambedkars portrait at his residence here, said that the provision of reservation for scheduled castes in Parliament and state legislatures is the gift of Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

The reservation for SC category will continue in state legislatures and Parliament till Dalits are able to win elections on their own, he said, adding that BJP favours reservation in promotion for SC category but it does not support the idea of creamy layer among SCs for getting reservation..

