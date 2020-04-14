Left Menu
Rajasthan minister writes to CMs of four states, seeks protection for workers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:10 IST
Rajasthan minister writes to CMs of four states, seeks protection for workers

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Chand Meena has written to the chief ministers of four states, demanding protection for the workers stranded there due to the lockdown imposed to check coronavirus. In a letter to the CMs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the minister sought protection for the workers from Rajasthan. More than a thousand workers of Karauli district alone are trapped in these four states and facing a major crisis of livelihood, Meena said in a statement. The minister has sent the names of the workers along with their address and mobile numbers, demanding that adequate food and proper lodging be provided to them

Meena said the workers are stranded in cities like Chandrapur, Sangli, Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra; Mallapuram, Palakkad and Kasaragod in Kerala; Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

