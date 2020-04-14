Two more test positive for coronavirus in U'khand

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 37 in the state, a government bulletin said

According to the late night health bulletin, both the cases have been reported from Haridwar district

However, nine novel coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far, it said.

